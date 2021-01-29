Abcam plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abcam in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Abcam in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abcam stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

