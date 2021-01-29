ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Short Interest Update

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 1,401,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,486,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABCE stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. ABCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers.

