Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Shares of AXAS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 313.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

