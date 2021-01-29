AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Price Down 13.3%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price dropped 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 513,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 392,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 11.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 121.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 392.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

