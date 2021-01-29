Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,401 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

