Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 963,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 600,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

