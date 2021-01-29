Accel Wealth Management Invests $120,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

SEIC opened at $53.89 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

