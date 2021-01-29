Accel Wealth Management Makes New $85,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $202.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49.

