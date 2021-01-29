Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,253,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $582,727,000 after buying an additional 374,518 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.