Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 8,084 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.