Accel Wealth Management Takes $75,000 Position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter.

NUAG opened at $25.58 on Friday. Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

