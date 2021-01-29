Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

