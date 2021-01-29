Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $278.05 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

