Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

