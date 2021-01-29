Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

