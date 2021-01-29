ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in January

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACSAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ACSAY opened at $6.50 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential and social facilities and installations; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

