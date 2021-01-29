Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 1,799,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,369,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $718.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

