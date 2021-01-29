adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Receives €270.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €270.56 ($318.30).

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of ETR ADS traded down €5.10 ($6.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €265.60 ($312.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,559 shares. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. adidas AG has a one year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a one year high of €308.00 ($362.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €289.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €272.11.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

