adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €305.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €268.72 ($316.14).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €265.60 ($312.47) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €288.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €271.88. adidas AG has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas AG (ADS.F)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.