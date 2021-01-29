adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Receives €268.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €268.72 ($316.14).

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of ADS traded down €5.10 ($6.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €265.60 ($312.47). The stock had a trading volume of 708,559 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €288.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €271.88. adidas AG has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

