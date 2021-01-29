ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Down 8.1%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.26. 4,591,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,055,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 476,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.