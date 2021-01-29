Admiral Group’s (AMIGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AMIGY remained flat at $$41.81 on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

