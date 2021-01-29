Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

ADBE opened at $465.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $223.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

