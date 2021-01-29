Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $465.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.44. The company has a market cap of $223.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

