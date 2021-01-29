Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Down 6.2%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $143.15 and last traded at $147.93. Approximately 3,366,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 1,087,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

