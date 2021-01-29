Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Shares of AMD opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 118.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

