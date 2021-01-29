Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after buying an additional 287,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

