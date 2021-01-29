Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $115.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of AMD opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

