Aegis Raises Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target to $16.00

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its price target increased by Aegis from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

