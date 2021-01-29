AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading Down 6.4%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) fell 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $38.24. 1,422,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,302,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get AerCap alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.19 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,410,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 752,642 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 634,845 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 399,671 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 326,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 321,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.