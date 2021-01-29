Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.77. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 384,531 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $45.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

