Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Down 5.8%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 9,256,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,350,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

