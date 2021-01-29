Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.0846 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $27.94 million and $21.45 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 236.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 375,994,284 coins and its circulating supply is 330,173,340 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.