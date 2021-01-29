Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,135 shares of company stock worth $10,745,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $10.34 on Friday, reaching $755.02. 5,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $728.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

