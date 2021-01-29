Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,036 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 146,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,029. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.