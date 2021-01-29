Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.57. The company had a trading volume of 164,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,605,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $696.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

