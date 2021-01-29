Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,851,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

