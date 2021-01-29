Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $330.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.