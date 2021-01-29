Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,485 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,485 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,898,000 after buying an additional 87,602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. 906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,804. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

