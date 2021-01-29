Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

NFLX traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $536.59. 75,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.22 and its 200 day moving average is $505.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

