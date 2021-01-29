Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,145 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,238,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.49. 112,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,799. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $142.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

