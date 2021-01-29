Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

NYSE:MMM traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.72. 45,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.56. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

