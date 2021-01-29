AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Insider Alan Hudson Sells 4,294,065 Shares

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

Shares of AFHP opened at GBX 455.50 ($5.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £195.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. AFH Financial Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 364.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 338.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a report on Tuesday.

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

