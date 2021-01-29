African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $0.78 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AGGFF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. African Gold Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Get African Gold Group alerts:

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.