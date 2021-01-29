AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) fell 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.11. 7,238,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 9,351,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 214.90%.

In related news, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $81,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,650,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,665. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

