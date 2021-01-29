AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGFMF. Desjardins upped their price target on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.28 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

