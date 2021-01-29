Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.27 million, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 4.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

