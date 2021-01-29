AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $166,186.00

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 28% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 116.5% against the dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $166,186.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00065383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.00822334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.03 or 0.04036709 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017001 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

