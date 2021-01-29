Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 22,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $431,104.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,473.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 16,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Air T has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

