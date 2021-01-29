Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $187.37 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

